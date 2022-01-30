Enter for your chance to win 'Riverdance' tickets at The Fabulous Fox

Riverdance runs March 11 to 13, 2022 at the Fox Theatre. Watch Today in St. Louis for your chance to win!

ST. LOUIS — Want to see “Riverdance” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today In St. Louis’ Five At The Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving one lucky winner a pair of tickets to the opening night performance of “Riverdance”.

Register once every day. The last chance to register is February 3, 2022, at 2 p.m.

The winner will be announced Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, on Today In St. Louis between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

About the show:

This is Riverdance – The 25th Anniversary Show, as you’ve never seen or heard it before! A powerful and stirring re-invention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world-over for its Grammy® Award-winning score and the excitement, energy and dynamism of its Irish and International Dance.

Twenty-five years on, renowned composer Bill Whelan brings this mesmerizing soundtrack back to life, completely revitalized for the first time since those original orchestral recordings. Producer Moya Doherty and Director John McColgan have produced an amazing new 25th Anniversary production with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, staging and costume design, and an all-new finale number that will blow audiences away.

1. No purchase necessary. Register at www.ksdk.com.

2. Open to legal U.S. residents of KSDK’s designated viewing audience who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.

3. All entries must be received by 2:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

4. One (1) winner will be randomly drawn from all eligible entries received to be held on or about each of the following days: February 3, 2022.

5. Winner will receive two (2) VIP tickets to the opening night performance of “Riverdance” on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Fox Theatre. (Total ARV of each prize package: $150).