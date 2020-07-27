Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Comment-to-Win

How would you like to visit Holiday World & Splashin' Safari?

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS HOLIDAY WORLD

CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

1.NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2.Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Show Me St. Louis Holiday World Contest” (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the St. Louis DMA and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees, contractors, and current and former clients of Holiday World & Splashin' Safari (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. Enter by visiting the Contests tile on the KSDK news app. Complete the entry form and follow all posted instructions including submitting a photograph of your pet who is celebrating their birthday that week or month. Entrants must also submit their pets name, age and a few words about things they enjoy, etc. (100 words maximum) Entrants must also be open to having their pets photo shared on-air and online for KSDK, Show Me St. Louis. The Contest will begin at 10 a.m. (C.D.T.) on July 27, and end at 11:59am on August 2, 2020 (the “Contest Period”). Entries limited to only one (1) entry total. A new winner will be chosen each week. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor, Administrator or those directed by Sponsor or Administrator. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Contest Winner Selection. At the close of the contest, all eligible contest entries for that month/week will be randomly selected by KSDK based off of information provided.

5. Prizes and Odds. Four (4) Grand Prize Winners each will receive a family four pack of tickets to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified each week through an email. The winner must respond to such notification within 48 hours. Failure of winner to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must work with KSDK Senior Producer – Show Me St. Louis. Winners will need to provide a correct and current email address. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Contest, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Contest, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Contest or any prize. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.