Enter to win tickets to 'PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite'

Five (5) winners will recieve a family-four-pack (4) of tickets to see PAW Patrol Live! at the Stifel Theatre May 6-7.

ST. LOUIS — Want to see 'PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite' this May at the Stifel Theatre? It’s your chance to win by registering for Show Me St. Louis’ Live in the Lou Sweepstakes.

We’re giving five (5) lucky winners (one per day) a family-four-pack (4) of tickets to 'PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite'.

Register once every day. The last chance to register is April 14, 2023 at 2PM.

Winners will be announced every weekday morning on Show Me St. Louis between 10AM and 10:30AM now through April 17.

'PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite' will be at Stifel Theatre May 6-7.

Submit your answer to today's trivia here:

PAW PATROL LIVE! COMMENT-TO-WIN SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Paw Patrol Live! Comment-to-Win Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Stifel (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 10 am (C.D..T.) on April 10, 2023, and end at 2 pm (C.D.T.) on April 14, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Internet Entry: Enter by visiting LIVE IN THE LOU Sweepstakes official registration page on the KSDK-TV website at www.ksdk.com and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor regarding Sponsor’s products and services. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sweepstakes website or in any email received from Sponsor.

Maximum of one (1) email entry per person per day of the Sweepstakes Period. All entries must be received by 2:00 p.m. (C.T.) on April 14, 2023.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . On or about April, 17 2023, five (5) Grand Prize Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . Five (5) Grand Prize Winners will take home a family four pack of tickets to Paw Patrol Live!. Winners will receive tickets via Ticketmaster.

Transportation to pick up the prize and all other expenses not expressly provided for above are not included and will be the Winner’s sole responsibility. Conditions, deadlines, blackout dates and expiration dates apply.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . The winners will be notified within three business days following their selection as winner at the telephone number and/or email address provided on winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Winner must either respond to the email notification within 24 hours or answer the telephone notification in person. Failure to reach winner in person by phone after three (3) attempts or failure by winner to respond to Sponsor’s email within such time period or return of email notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. After verification of each winner, the identity of the winner will be announced on Sponsor’s “Show Me St. Louis” program. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at KSDK-TV, 1000 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63101 within twenty four (24) hours after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) and 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) weekdays) and a valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prize is not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Persons traveling as guest of Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Sponsor may require. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . The “Paw Patrol Live! Comment-to-Win Sweepstakes” is sponsored by Stifel Theatre The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Administrator will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after April 14, 2023) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), “PAW Patrol Live! Comment-to-Win Sweepstakes”, 1000 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63101. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please email Mary Thaier at mthaier@ksdk.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.