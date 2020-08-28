x
Watch Today In St. Louis and you could Vacation Like a Ninja

Watch TISL starting Monday, August 31 and you could win a chance to win a package for 4!
Credit: KSDK

Explore St. Louis created a package designed especially for ninja fans!  

Watch Today in St. Louis or in your inbox for the STL Lunchbreak Newsletter starting on Monday, August 31 and you will receive a code word to enter for a chance to win a "Vacation Like a Ninja" package for 4! 

The contest is open starting Monday, August 31 at 5:00 am. and runs through Friday, September 4 at 3:00 pm!  You can enter once per day!  There will be a different code word each day so make sure you tune in and then go to https://www.ksdk.com/contests before 3:00 pm to enter the code word for that day. 

Contest form will be active Monday, August 31 at 5:00 am. 

 