Watch Today In St. Louis and you could Vacation Like a Ninja

Watch Today in St. Louis or in your inbox for the STL Lunchbreak Newsletter starting on Monday, August 31 and you will receive a code word to enter for a chance to win a "Vacation Like a Ninja" package for 4!

The contest is open starting Monday, August 31 at 5:00 am. and runs through Friday, September 4 at 3:00 pm! You can enter once per day! There will be a different code word each day so make sure you tune in and then go to https://www.ksdk.com/contests before 3:00 pm to enter the code word for that day.