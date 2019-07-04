ST. LOUIS — An annual fundraiser supporting Lutheran schools in the St. Louis region honored a student on Saturday who overcame the odds and is using his good fortune to help others.

The St. Louis-based Lutheran Elementary School Association (LESA)'s 15th Annual "Cooking for Kids" Dinner-Auction named sixth-grader James Teuscher as 2019 Lutheran Student Christian Leader of the Year. Tuescher was also awarded a $500 scholarship.

"It's a one and a lifetime opportunity that I will ever get," said 11-year-old James. "So it's really cool that I get this opportunity to give a speech about what it means to me to be a Christian leader."

For James, being a Christian is simple.

"To me, it means that I know God will always be my side and I know that in any bad situation he'll always be next to me."

The 6th grader was born premature. He was also addicted to drugs.

"His mother was on drugs before and he had drugs in his system," said his father, Ty Tuescher. "And that's what flagged the DFS to get involved."

James was fostered and later adopted by his father. "We got a phone call one day, and they were like 'how would you like to have a baby?' And we were like 'OK,'" Tuescher said.

James was recognized for using his time to give back, advocating for his classmates with special needs. He goes to St. Marks Lutheran School in Eureka, and he says he's learned a lot in and out of the classroom.

"I've learned about all the stuff that I've been through and what happened to me," James said. "And it was a cool experience that I was through that, but it's also a sad experience that I was through that...."

Cooking for Kids is LESA's largest annual fundraising event to support and sustain the future of Lutheran Christian education in the St. Louis metro area.

Last year's fundraiser raised a record $245,000 for need-based scholarships and school programs.

More than 8,800 students attend Lutheran schools in the St. Louis Metro Area, making it the second largest private school system in the bi-state Region.