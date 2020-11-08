x
Cooler falls off truck, causes 2 accidents on Interstate 70

While crews were on the scene of the accident that was caused by the cooler falling off a truck, another three-vehicle crash happened
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A cooler was the reason five lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Tuesday afternoon.

According to Central County Fire and Rescue, an unsecured cooler fell off a vehicle traveling east on I-70. While crews were on the scene of the accident that was caused by the cooler falling off a truck, another three-vehicle crash happened as drivers passing the scene collided with each other.

Central County Fire and Rescue wants to remind people to slow down if they see emergency lights and to secure anything that’s on your vehicle or in the bed of a truck.

