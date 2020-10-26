St. Louis County officer, driver injured in accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County police officer, as well as another driver, are in the hospital tonight after an accident involving a squad car.
Police say the officer was responding to a call on New Halls Ferry Road near Carefree Lane in Florissant around 9 p.m. Sunday when there was an accident with another car.
No word on what led to the crash and whether the officer's light and sirens were activated.
Both the officer and other driver are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.