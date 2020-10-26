St. Louis County officer, driver injured in accident

Both the officer and other driver are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County police officer, as well as another driver, are in the hospital tonight after an accident involving a squad car.

Police say the officer was responding to a call on New Halls Ferry Road near Carefree Lane in Florissant around 9 p.m. Sunday when there was an accident with another car.

No word on what led to the crash and whether the officer's light and sirens were activated.