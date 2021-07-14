Rep. Cori Bush announces funding to improve the safety of West Florissant Avenue

Through the project, officials are looking to add sidewalks, crosswalks and safe pedestrian and bicycle access to the area

FERGUSON, Mo. — Congresswoman Cori Bush joined local politicians to announce safety measures that were funded for the West Florissant Avenue area.

Bush announced the West Florissant Highway Safety Improvement project was awarded $10 million at a news conference Wednesday.

The project is one of four transportation and infrastructure projects that was included in the Invest in America Act, which passed the House of Representatives earlier this month.

“These federal dollars represent a new beginning for the people who live and work in this community,” Bush said.

Bush made the announcement along with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones, Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones and Jennings Mayor Yolanda Austin.

"This roadway is not only a risk to motorists, but to pedestrians and to cyclists who travel the West Florissant Avenue corridor as well," Bush said. "The lack of infrastructure here is a problem of both accessibility and equity."

At the press conference, Page explained how, in its current state, West Florissant Avenue caters to vehicle transportation but fails to meet the needs of those who don’t have access to a vehicle. Page said studies have shown that more than 1,000 pedestrians travel through the area every day.

“Designating and funding West Florissant as a Great Streets project in the cities of Ferguson and Dellwood would enhance mobility and safety on the route and consequently improve economic conditions for a community that, for many years, has suffered from disinvestment and neglect,” Page said.

Through this project, officials are looking to add sidewalks, crosswalks and safe pedestrian and bicycle access to the area.