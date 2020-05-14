Colleges ease transition for incoming freshmen

Like everything regarding COVID 19, it changes on a daily basis. Does it mean we will wear a mask 24/7? Will we do dining halls grab-and-go instead of do"

ST. LOUIS — After COVID-19 canceled the end of the spring semester, college students are anxious to find out what college will look like in the fall.

NBC asked college students from across the nation and many are looking forward to getting back on campus:

65% feel comfortable returning to campus

31% would only attend virtual classes

345 private colleges are in financial trouble

70% of colleges plan on returning in the fall

Washington University said it is relying on doctors opinions before determining what the fall will look like.

Since many students don’t live locally, they’ve always sent a lot of information out virtually so this summer is business as usual.

Washington University said it plans on bringing in a freshmen class the same size if not bigger than last year. But doctors have to give the all clear before the university will invite students back to campus.

“Like everything regarding COVID 19, it changes on a daily basis,” Pei said. “Does it mean we will wear a mask 24/7? Will we do dining halls grab-and-go instead of doing a sit in dining hall with 100 other people. Those are the answers we don’t know about yet,” Katherine Pei, First Year Center Director at Washington University, said.

Pei expects the university to have a better grasp of what the fall will look like in a month.