April 6 top headlines

APRIL 6 12:08 p.m.

The City of St. Louis announced it will be adding additional rooms and beds for homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, April 6, the city is partnering with City Hope St. Louis to manage a 24-hour shelter on the former property of Little Sisters of the Poor on 3225 N. Florissant Rd.

APRIL 6 11:25 a.m.

Just when many feel they need a hug the most, the pandemic is making it unthinkable. People around the world are feeling the impacts of social distancing. Some have been sustained by a video call, a palm pressed to a window or a blown kiss. But it’s not the same. Terrorist attacks, natural disasters and mass shootings have been followed by survivors clutched in the arms of loved ones, people collectively gathering to mourn, hands of neighbors grasped in prayer. But the coronavirus has rewritten the script of tragedy. Final goodbyes may come by phone or not at all, and people already living isolated lives are more cut off than ever.



APRIL 6 10:46 a.m.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ( CARES Act) was enacted on March 27 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Within this Act, Section 2104 provides guidance to states regarding eligibility for certain individuals to receive additional unemployment compensation under Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).

The U.S. Department of Labor announced the publication of Unemployment Insurance Guidance Letter 15-20 (UIPL) which includes the guidelines to states for administering an additional $600 weekly payment to eligible individuals who are receiving other benefits.

This program allows an additional $600 per week to individuals who are collecting regular unemployment compensation including compensation from the following:

Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE);

Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Servicemembers (UCX);

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) ;

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA);

Extended Benefits (EB); Short­Time Compensation (STC);

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA);

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA);

Self-Employment Assistance (SEA) program.

APRIL 6 10:46 a.m. — National update from the Associated Press: A federal report finds 3 out of 4 U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Monday's Health and Human Services inspector general's office report finds hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as the coronavirus cases rocket toward their anticipated peak by mid-April. Investigators say individual problems such as lagging testing, supply shortages and burned-out staff are feeding off each other, creating a vicious cycle. The federal watchdog agency is worried that could create a “domino effect” that overwhelms some hospitals, as the same thing happened in Europe. A group representing for-profit hospitals says facilities also are finding COVID-19 patients take longer to recover than patients with comparable illnesses like pneumonia and flu. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 6 10:33 a.m. — World news: Johns Hopkins University reports there are 1.29 million cases worldwide. More than 270,000 people have recovered. View the map/numbers.

