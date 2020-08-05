Watch as 'Matt & Larry' give us a 7th inning stretch pandemic style

A whole new generation of performers are finding a captive audience right now, so let's celebrate them, shall we?

ST. LOUIS — Even as we begin preparations for opening America and learning to co-exist with COVID-19 in our lives, experts recommend that even those who show no sign of illness should stay home during this time of the global pandemic.

That's right: It's still advised that you self-quarantine.

While staying inside is a good way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus, and is the best way to "flatten the curve" of daily cases that put pressure on our health care system, it could and can lead to, cabin fever or simply going a bit stir crazy.

Yet, Americans can hack it. Every day, we see new examples of how many of us are not only keeping ourselves and our brains active, but in some cases taking it to levels unseen before. It's become a virtual talent show out there, with videos and photos of people doing the most amazing things.



A whole new generation of performers are finding a captive audience right now, so let's celebrate them, shall we?





Missing Baseball

It goes without saying that every Cardinals fan misses baseball. We miss the game, the players, the energy of the stadium, and the traditions they all come together to mean.



One tradition specifically, the singing of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" is a treasured treat.



This is Matt Vollmer, a local youth minister and Assoc Pastor Larry Patton from St. Matthew UMC in Belleville, Illinois. Larry's grandson that Matt references is Drew Milas who was drafted last year by Oakland A’s. Drew went to Belleville East and Missouri State.



Larry is a retired teacher and baseball coach at Belleville East and a big baseball fan. Thanks for sharing gentleman.

And now, a PSA from Matt and Larry for all of you missing baseball: Posted by St. Matthew Youth on Thursday, May 7, 2020