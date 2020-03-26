ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Region YMCA announced it will provide emergency child care assistance to health care providers and emergency responders during the coronavirus pandemic. It is also assisting with other community services.

“Right now our community is confronted with a new challenge,” said Tim Helm, president and CEO of the Gateway Region YMCA. “We’ve switched gears from being a place where people can go for health and wellness, to becoming a place where healthcare providers and “essential” employees can drop off their children, knowing they’re being cared for in a safe environment.”

Child care services cost $30 per day and includes lunch and a snack. The Y said “we never turn away due to the inability to pay,” and to contact your branch for more information.

For information on how to register, click here

According to a press release, the Y has responded to the needs of the community by doing the following:

• Supporting members - effective immediately the Y has suspended April membership dues.

• Transitioning facilities to provide emergency child care for essential personnel so that they can continue their focus on public health and caring for our neighbors in need.

• Partnering with schools to ensure children and families in need receive healthy meals.

• Engaging the senior population in wellness calls and identifying their needs for short or long-term isolation.

• Providing virtual workout options and resources to stay active and engaged while sheltering in place.

Gateway Region YMCA facilities and programs will remain closed through April 22 per guidelines from government officials. As a result, the Y has suspended all of its members’ dues for the month of April. The Y is asking members to consider paying their dues to support community response efforts, and to also consider donating, if possible.

“As a nonprofit, membership dues are a critical investment, especially during this time,” said Helm. “We want people to know that together, we can make a big difference in helping our community get through this crisis.”

Donations can be made online by visiting www.gwrymca.org/support.

