ST CHARLES, Mo. — Many people are practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of people are getting creative with ways to share their love and birthday wishes while keeping at a safe distance.

A senior living center in St. Charles shared a few photos from a woman wishing her mom a happy birthday.

Mount Carmel Senior Living shared a photo of Patty opening a card with her daughter outside the window. Patty turned 86 years old on St. Patrick’s Day.

Happy birthday Patty!! We are glad you got to see your daughter!” Mount Carmel Senior Living wrote on Facebook.

The senior living center also has some residents getting “balcony visits” from loved ones. It also shared a post of residents holding up signs with words they wanted to share to loved ones.

