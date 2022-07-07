A rare corpse flower is getting ready to bloom at MoBOT, here's how to make sure you don't miss it

A press release from the Missouri Botanical Garden said the corpse flower usually opens quickly in the late afternoon, and the peak bloom usually comes after dark.

ST. LOUIS — A rare occurrence is about to happen at the Missouri Botanical Garden, and you can see and smell it.

Luna, a 31-pound corpse flower, is getting ready to bloom six years after arriving at MoBOT as a seedling. During the process, the plant will emit a foul odor from a tall spike of flowers, which often lasts just one day.

If you want to be the first to know that the flower is blooming, you can watch the live stream feed on the Missouri Botanical Garden YouTube channel or follow the MoBOT on social media. MoBOT said the garden will stay open late on the night of the bloom so people can see the rare feat.

If you want to see the bloom for yourself, viewing is included with a general admission ticket. Tickets are $14 for adults and free for children under the age of 12. St. Louis and St. Louis County residents can get in for a discounted price of $6.

At least 12 corpse flower blooms have occurred at the Missouri Botanical Garden since 2012. The most recent bloom was in 2021, when a flower named Octavia bloomed.

Corpse flowers can take five to 10 years to grow until it is ready for their first bloom. Corpse flowers bloom every one to two years after the first bloom.

Octavia first bloomed in July 2017 and attempted again in July 2019, when it grew to a record 93 inches, but failed to bloom. In 2021, Octavia measured at 87 inches.