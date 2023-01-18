18 corrections officers taken to hospital after potential exposure at prison in Hillsboro, Illinois, union says

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman said the Illinois State Police Hazmat Team is investigating.

HILLSBORO, Ill. — Eighteen corrections officers were taken to the hospital for treatment after potential substance exposure, a spokesman for the union that represents the corrections officer said.

According to Anders Lindall of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 said the potential exposure happened at John A Graham Correctional Center. He said officers were tending to an inmate that was in distress when the responding officers experienced nausea, lightheadedness and one possible seizure.

Lindall said some of the officers were treated at a hospital in Hillsboro and others were taken to Litchfield. A Department of Corrections spokeswoman said the staff members were taken to the hospital as a precaution. She said they are all in stable condition and many have been released from the hospital.

The spokeswoman said the inmates that may have been exposed are receiving treatment at the facility's healthcare unit.

The spokeswoman said the Illinois State Police Hazmat Team is investigating.