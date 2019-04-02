COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Ribs, pulled pork, and brisket, oh my! Restaurant owner Andrew Brewer is bringing all of these to Cottleville in his newest venture.

After opening two successful restaurants, Andrew Brewer pays tribute to the founding year of the city he loves with his new restaurant 1798 BBQ.

Not only will 1798 BBQ carry history in its name, but in its walls as well.

A historic Cottleville home is being remodeled as the restaurant. After building a bigger kitchen to make room for a smoker and adding a patio with a city view, the restaurant is almost ready for visitors.

For Brewer, making barbecue is a nostalgic experience. He has always wanted to bring his family recipes to his friends in Cottleville.

As a certified barbecue judge, Brewer takes his food seriously. 1798 BBQ’s menu will include an eclectic combination of traditional house-made items and personal creations. The marriage of barbecue staples and family favorite recipes are what makes this restaurant special to Brewer.

Brewer’s fondness for the Cottleville community drives his dream of the city being a destination for St. Louis families. Brewer also owns restaurants Plank Road Pizza and Cottleville Cookies and Cream.

1798 BBQ is located next door to Plank Road Pizza and plans to open later this spring.