ST CHARLES, Mo. — A city ordinance requiring businesses selling liquor to sell at least the same amount of food could soon be scrapped.

It's a liquor law that stirred up controversy that bars along N. Main street in St. Charles must have a portion of their revenue come from food and not alcohol.

"I think some of the things they've done have been kind of a fear factor and sent people to either the casino or streets of St. Charles or elsewhere."



The ordinance requiring a 50/50 food - alcohol split went into effect in January.

but Tuesday mayor Dan Borgmeyer announced possibly nixing the requirement.



"He's been the most helpful person in the process."



Joe Funke's bar was one of the places affected. He's known for drinks like Vegas bombs more so than his cheeseburgers.



"It hasn't had a good effect on our business."



But even businesses who serve up just as much food as say the frequent changes in ordinances are confusing.



"I do care about the other businesses absolutely, we don't want anymore businesses closing you know we need what we have down here on main street, people enjoy it and they need to stay."



Genevieve Kaufmann owns La Tia and Pancho's Cantina & Grill.

She says there was a need for strict ordinances at one time, but says the area has improved to where the laws can be loosened.



"Just get over it and get on with it and let us run our business, but apply the laws and the rules to all of St. Charles not just north main street."

People who agree with the way the ordinance is currently say it has made main street a better place.

No final decisions were made at the last council meeting.

