CLAYTON, Mo. — For decades, the city of St. Louis has required anyone who wants to work for the city to live in the city.

In the past few years, city leaders have carved out some exceptions for police officers and firefighters with more time with their departments.

And recently, the mayor even offered to waive the requirement for new police recruits.

But that's not enough, says St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch, the Republican who represents St. Louis County's District 3. Want to work for the county? Then live in the county, said Fitch.

He said this is not a swipe at the city.

Instead, he thinks residency requirements should be thrown out altogether.

Fitch wants his proposal to "force a conversation."

"I would hope that the city would look at this and also understand that I plan on talking to St. Charles County and to Jefferson County...If the city will not relax their legislation I would hope those two counties would join us and do the same thing there," he said.

As for the city's take on this Mayor Lyda Krewson wants the residency requirements repealed.

There's a bill making its way through the board of aldermen that could put it to a vote in 2020.

