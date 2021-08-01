Counselor says maintaining mental health amid tough times is top priority

"Limiting the media intake, using a journal or source to release it so it's not just piling up"

ST. LOUIS — It’s important to maintain your mental sanity amid growing political unrest.

Almost everyone felt something when reflecting on the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by violent pro-Trump activists but how do you maintain your peace?

“Don’t internalize it, talk about it, everyone’s feelings are valid,” Richelle Moore, a mental health counselor, said.

No matter what’s going on, protecting yourself is the top priority.

"Limiting the media intake, using a journal or source to release it so it's not just piling up," Moore said.

Moore said not addressing the issue will cause problems down the line.



“Those emotions we don't deal with, will deal with us," Moore said.

This election cycle has been particularly draining to the counselor’s clients.



"When we were experiencing the protests for Black Lives Matter and we saw the treatment of the peaceful protesters and then to see the treatment yesterday of the rioters, it was totally different," Moore said.

Mental health affects overall health.



“Headaches, tension, stress in shoulders and neck, insomnia, all of those lend to the quality of your mental health," Moore said. “This will pass and we will come out on the other side. So we need to do what we need to do to protect ourselves."