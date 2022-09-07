St. Louis County Executive announces $5.4 million Airport Road improvement project Wednesday

Improvements include sidewalk and curb repairs, traffic signal upgrades, Accessible Pedestrian Signal upgrades and construction of 60 ADA-accessible ramps.

BERKELEY, Mo. — Top officials in Missouri announced Wednesday morning a $5.4 million Airport Road improvement project, beginning next year.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page, Missouri State Representative Raychel Poudie and Berkeley Mayor Babatunde Deinbo announced the project this morning.

The project will remove and replace 1.7 miles of Airport Road that stretches from I-170 to North Florissant Road through Berkeley and Ferguson.

A bike lane will be built on each side of the road. Other improvements include sidewalk and curb repairs, traffic signal upgrades, Accessible Pedestrian Signal upgrades and construction of around 60 ADA-accessible ramps.

Airport Road will go from five lanes, down to three once construction begins.

“Airport Road is in need of care," Dr. Page said. "St. Louis County’s Department of Transportation currently rates this section of Airport Road a 3 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 denoting pavement that’s in pristine condition. That's why we are happy to announce that we have in hand the funds for the $5.4 million road improvement project."

It is estimated that 22,000 vehicles travel that section daily.

$2.1 million of the project's funding comes from the Surface Transportation Program. There are administered through the East West Gateway Council of Governments.

The rest of the funds will come through St. Louis County.

“This has been a long time coming," Representative Proudie said. "I actually grew up on a street off of Airport Road. This isn't just helpful to the citizens of Berkeley. It s good for Kinloch and Ferguson and for the individuals who work at Boeing and Express Scripts. I could not be more thrilled, and I thank the Page Administration for prioritizing Airport Road."