ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Police Department is reminding people to lock their cars and keep their valuables safe when parking.

In a post on Nextdoor, a spokeswoman with the police department said they have received reports of people having valuables stolen out of their cars just because the cars were unlocked. The post said the department is investigating the cases, but there are some easy ways to keep it from happening.

The first two are obvious: lock your car and use a garage if you have one.

The next tip might not be as familiar: don't cover your valuables in your car with a jacket or blanket. The post said while the items might be out of sight, it makes it pretty obvious that something valuable is being hidden. Police say to bring your valuables with you or put them in the trunk before getting to your destination.

The last two are park in well-lit areas and call 911 when you see a crime in progress.

Police say these tips should help you avoid being the victim of an opportunistic criminal.

