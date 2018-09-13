Can you imagine diving into a river as you're covered in flames?

That's exactly how a couple survived a boat explosion in Grafton. Beverly Day spoke with 5 On Your Side after she was released from the hospital this weekend.

Beverly said she's not sure how she's still alive considering she was standing on the deck with her husband Dan when the boat exploded.

Nearly half of her body was burned, including her legs, arms, hands and face. The explosion happened July 21, near the mouth of the Grafton Harbor, just minutes from their home.

Beverly's husband got her off the boat as it was engulfed in flames. Dan was also burned.

He was able to leave the hospital first. Beverly said he saved her life.

It's still unclear what caused the boat explosion. A fundraiser will be held for the Days on Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Grafton American Legion. There will be three auctions, to help the family pay for their mounting medical bills.

