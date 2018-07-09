(Update: The couple has been identified as 46 year old Connie Dewrock and 48 year old Troy Bradley. Police say the couple has been in a relationship for over 20 years.)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway into an apparent murder-suicide in south St. Louis County.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Reed Avenue around 1:40 p.m. for a shooting. Once on scene, a woman was found on the front porch with a gunshot wound and a man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Both were pronounced dead. Officers recovered a gun from the scene. The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

© 2018 KSDK