Elderly couple killed by wrong-way driver in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — An elderly couple from Ste. Genevieve County were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. along Highway B south of Elm Spring Drive in Jefferson County.

The driver of an Oldsmobile Intrigue was traveling the wrong way on Highway B and hit the front of a Hyundai Tucson, according to the crash report.

The Hyundai became airborne and hit the side of another car.

The driver of the Hyundai, 85-year-old John Rickus, and the passenger, 87-year-old Helen Rickus, were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver was arrested for DWI causing the death of two people.

No other information about the crash has been released.