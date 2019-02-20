JUPITER, Fla. – Spring training in Jupiter, Florida attracts tons of Cardinals fans each year. But perhaps – there’s no fans like the Sims.

Drenda and Dick Sims have been together for 55 years and they’ve been Cardinals fans forever.

“We go back to Jack Buck and Harry Caray – in the 50s,” Dick said.

The couple is from Macoupin County, Illinois and Cardinals baseball is dear to their hearts.

“It’s just a part of our fabric,” Dick said.

And Drenda said it best – there’s no fans better than Cardinal fans.

“Cardinals fans, there’s no better fans than Cardinal fans. And we’ve gone to other ballparks and Cardinal fans are great.” Drenda said.

KSDK

The couple is enjoying their time down in Florida and said jokingly their family wants them to stop sending pictures of the beautiful weather.