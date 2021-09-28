Missouri husband, wife plead guilty in Capitol insurrection

Both face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine when they're sentenced Dec. 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A southwestern Missouri couple pleaded guilty for their roles in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Kelsey Wilson, 30, and Zachary Wilson, 32, both of Springfield, each pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a misdemeanor count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, the Kansas City Star reported.

Kelsey Wilson was arrested in August on the charge. Her husband was arrested in February. Both face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine when they’re sentenced Dec. 10.

Court records indicated Kelsey Wilson was a new first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield at the time of her arrest. The Star reported that she told investigators she expected to be fired following her arrest.

The school confirmed Tuesday that she was no longer employed there.

Earlier this month, a Jefferson County man pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. Nicholas Burton Reimler could face up to six months in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 10.

Four others from the St. Louis region face charges in the riot.

Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man known as the QAnon Shaman who's being represented by a St. Louis lawyer, pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding earlier this month.