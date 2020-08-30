'He could have very easily shot the both of us' | Couple forced out of home by gunman accused of shooting 2 officers

Both police officers were taken to the hospital. One of them is in very critical condition.

ST. LOUIS — A couple was forced out of their home in St. Louis' South Grand neighborhood Saturday evening by an unknown gunman.

That gunman is accused of shooting two police officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shortly after he forced the couple out.

The two police officers - both around the age of 29 - were taken to the hospital. During a press conference Saturday night, chief Hayden said one of the officers was in very critical condition. The other officer was shot in the leg.

Sources told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers the officer shot in the head made it through surgery and is now “stable” but police have not given an official update on his condition.

The standoff with the gunman lasted 12-hours and he was taken into custody Sunday morning.

5 On Your Side’s Casey Nolen spoke to the couple who was forced out of their home at gunpoint by the suspect. Steve and Mimi said it must have been their "guardian angels" who got them out of the house.

“He could have very easily just shot the both of us and he didn’t, and I just thank God for protection,” Steve said.

The couple said the gunman told them to get off their phones and then they both were able to leave their house.

“Steve turned and went out the door and followed me out and we think our guardian angels put their hands on our shoulders, turned us and walked us out. And that gunman was standing there with that gun and shot the two police officers after that,” Mimi said.

Photos taken by Casey Nolen show two windows shattered on the couple's home. Neighbors said police fired tear gas into the Haags’ home.