Covenant House Missouri receives $75,000 donation

ST. LOUIS — Covenant House Missouri received a $75,000 donation from Emerson Charitable Trust to help with COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts for the unhoused and unsheltered youth in the St. Louis community.

The nonprofit supports those aged 16 to 24 by providing transformative solutions to help live successful, sustainable and independent lives. The nonprofit organization has been providing services to youth for more than two decades.

According to a press release from the Covenant House, within the past four months, it has seen the calls for service increase by 30%. There has also been a dramatic increase in youth unemployment since March.

“Through Emerson’s charitable trust, our company strives to help address the needs of underserved and at-risk populations in the communities where we operate, including here in St. Louis,” said Dave Rabe, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Emerson. “Amid the current challenges and economic hardships, Covenant House Missouri helps meet young adults’ basic needs and then supports them as they work toward achieving independence. We’re proud to support local non-profit organizations like Covenant House Missouri that share our dedication to the long-term betterment of our communities.”

The investment from Emerson Charitable Trust will support efforts to stabilize the toll this pandemic has had on the youth that Covenant House serves.