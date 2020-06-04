FLORISSANT, Mo. — It was a wonderful surprise for Jennifer Ewers.

"I had no clue," said Ewers.

Jennifer had no clue that her mom, friends, neighbors and lots of strangers first packed St. Ferdinand Park just behind her home.

About 30 minutes later, drivers honked their horns, cruised down several streets and rode past Jennifer's house.

Jennifer's husband coaxed her to go outside.

"He tricked me and just said it was a protest over the park," said Jennifer.

It wasn't a protest, but a Welcome Home Parade for the Florissant mom everyone calls a strong survivor.

"I did want to start balling at one point just because everybody's taking their time out to do this for me," added Ewers.

On Feb. 8, Jennifer was out walking her puppy around her neighborhood when she was hit by a car.

She underwent surgery on her spine, an operation on her lungs and suffered multiple, severe injuries.

Her puppy, Tobey, died.

"I had a broken neck. I do have a broken leg. I have a trachea in my throat. I was supposed to either be paralyzed or not make it at all," Ewers told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend during an interview Sunday.

However, after spending nearly two months in the hospital and undergoing rehabilitation, Jennifer defied the odds and went home Saturday.

Her mom calls her a miracle.

"It was only a two percent chance of my daughter ever living, " said Linda Baumer.

And that's why not even COVID-19 could stop the ecstatic well-wishers from driving by and cheering all while keeping their distance in their cars, as they welcome Jennifer home.

"It's truly a blessing. It's just beautiful because all the people were out here supporting Jennifer," said Linda Baumer.

"There's a lot of people in the community that love her. To be able to support one of our own, get out to see each other, spread the joy and get some fresh air has just been great," said Jennifer Ohearn, the organizer of the parade.

Jennifer Ewers just couldn't stop smiling as supporters also gave her a bouquet of flowers and other gifts.

"Seeing everybody thumbing me and sitting around this is great. I just can't stop saying thank you," said Ewers.