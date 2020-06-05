'We would have nightmares before we came to work' | Nurse talks about anxiety during pandemic

Katie stayed in the Mizzou dorms while working the COVID floor at Boone hospital. She shared with how scary this pandemic is for her and her colleagues.

Today in St. Louis’ Allie Corey spoke with a travel nurse Katie Faratto from Fenton over FaceTime. Since graduating from Mizzou, Faratto has worked at Barnes, in Newport Beach, California and most recently at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Faratto stayed in the Mizzou dorms while working the COVID floor at Boone hospital. She shared with how scary this pandemic is for her and her colleagues.

“We would all talk and kind of confide in each other about how we all would have nightmares before we came to work and many of us had panic attacks after work just because we’re so scared of us obviously getting the virus but of bringing the virus home to our families," she explained.



Faratto said there is a palpable tension in the air on the COVID-19 floor as nurses are understandably worried. Still, she says they don’t vocalize those fears at work. Instead, they try to stay strong and tough.

Faratto is in between contracts right now with her travel agency. She was laid off when elective surgeries were halted and has since filed for unemployment. She says she’s grateful to be home with family during this time but is eager to get back to work.

