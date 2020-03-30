SHILOH, Ill. — It was a sight to see at two Metro East hospitals on Sunday.

Hundreds of cars paraded through Memorial Hospital East and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital parking lots to show their support of health care workers.

In a video posted by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, you can see and hear the cars honking and flashing their lights as some employees stand outside and wave. It also shows workers inside looking out the window to see the support.

Many people are commenting on the videos and sharing their support in the comments.

“This parking lot has been empty for some time because of the necessary visitor restrictions, so beautiful to see it filled up with such love!!! I can't wait until this is all behind us! God bless our workers, our patients, and the families that are staying home for the safety of us all,” Amber Sue wrote.

Diane Welch Stegman commented on Memorial Hospital East’s post and said she organized the event in honor of her daughter Nicole Whitmore who is one of the hospital’s employees. “It was our pleasure to show you support, prayer and love at this most trying time. Much love to all of you. If we can help you in ANY way, please let me know!” Stegman wrote.

