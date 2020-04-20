COVID-19 testing site to open at Urban League office in north St. Louis County

The drive-thru site will open on Tuesday

JENNINGS, Mo. — There will be a new testing site in one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus.

The Urban League has partnered with Affinia Healthcare to open a drive-thru testing site at the Urban League's Community Outreach Center, located at 8960 Jennings Station Road.

The site is scheduled to open on April 21 and will be open on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Jennings is located in north St. Louis County, an area that has some of the highest cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data on St. Louis County's website.