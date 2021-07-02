The variant can spread more quickly, according to the CDC, but there is no evidence it has any impact on the severity of the disease or vaccine efficacy

ST. LOUIS — The first case of the COVID-19 variant detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020 was found in an adult from Marion County, Missouri, state health officials said Saturday.

“We are working closely with the local public health agency to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing and isolation and quarantine protocols,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 611 variant cases have been reported to the CDC in the United States as of February 4, with 33 states reporting cases thus far.

The variant can spread more quickly, according to the CDC, but there is no evidence it has any impact on the severity of the disease or the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHSS officials declined to release further information about the person diagnosed, citing privacy concerns.