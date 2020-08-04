ST. LOUIS — The times we are in are tough. But Americans have been able to survive the past. We have overcome so much as nation over the past 244 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Mary Faye Farris has endured many of those hardships.

The 93-year-old lived through the Great Depression and World War II.

Mary’s mom survived the Spanish Flu. She said during the depression they “barely had shoes to put on their feet.”

But she said they had plenty of food to eat because they lived on a small farm in Kentucky. She said that during World War II, the women went to work in factories while the men went off to fight.

Mary said the man she would eventually marry, “was a prisoner of the Germans for 27 months.” She added the Americans were united at that time in the states. “We were all together, all,” she said. And she gave this advice for getting though our current situation, “keep busy at something, doing something, no matter what.”

