COVID and curfews: Small business owners adapt to yet another hurdle

Pivoting has become part of the business model

ST. LOUIS — Running a business has been a marathon and a sprint for Orlando Watson.

“They say almost 60% of restaurants fail in the first year — so the fact that we made it a year is a blessing,” he said.

The restaurant celebrated one year in operation May — clearing one hurdle after another.

“In business and in life, you know, things are going to happen,” he said.

He’s recovering from surgery to remove cancer in his leg — and his restaurant is recovering from more than two months of closed-doors.

“Corona was, that was left field,” he said. “The public has been real supportive.”

And now with the city's curfew to prevent looting and rioting — businesses like his are burning daylight hours.

“I think it's a precautionary measure — it had to happen, you know what I mean? Keep folks safe. I get it,” he said.

They're making it work; pivoting is now part of his business model.

“The hours have been adjusted a little bit but it's been alright.”

But he has no plans to take the precautions of his neighbors, like boarding his windows — especially with so many people opening up to supporting black-owned businesses.

"It sucks that we even have to be put in that kind of category, but if we supported all year long then we wouldn’t have to have that kind of dialogue,” he said. “Certainly there are plenty of African American businesses that need support, let’s give it to them.”

He hopes that’s positive momentum that leads to lasting change.