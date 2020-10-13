20 inmates, 1 employee test positive for COVID-19 at St. Louis County jail

Hundreds of tests are still pending

CLAYTON, Mo. — There are no new cases of COVID-19 at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center after a cluster of cases was discovered earlier this month, though hundreds of test results are still pending.

The county tested 289 inmates on Oct. 9 and all of those tests have come back negative, according to a press release from the St. Louis County health department. The county has yet to receive the results of an additional 560 tests that were performed on Oct. 12.

So far, 20 inmates and one employee have tested positive for the virus. Three of them have experienced mild symptoms and the rest are asymptomatic, the release said.

The outbreak was first identified on Oct. 2, when an inmate tested positive during routine screening. The patient, who had previously tested negative for the disease, was transferred to the facility’s COVID unit. The health department began testing of inmates and employees who had contact with the patient.

Health officials said they do not know the source of the outbreak, but they are performing contact tracing and case investigations.

“We work very hard to minimize any chance of COVID-19 transmission inside the facility,” Spring Schmidt, co-director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health previously said. “Unfortunately, the virus is in our community and we cannot control every point of contact that employees and patients have with the outside world.”