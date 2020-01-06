Protesters with COVID-19 symptoms encouraged to get tested for virus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After crowds took to the streets for protests and marches over the weekend, St. Louis County health officials are encouraging people to be aware of COVID-19 symptoms.
The county's health department issued a press release, asking anyone who attended a protest and develops the following symptoms to call 314-615-0574 for testing:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea