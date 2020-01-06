x
Protesters with COVID-19 symptoms encouraged to get tested for virus

The St. Louis County health department said people who develop symptoms should call 314-615-0574 for testing
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After crowds took to the streets for protests and marches over the weekend, St. Louis County health officials are encouraging people to be aware of COVID-19 symptoms.

The county's health department issued a press release, asking anyone who attended a protest and develops the following symptoms to call 314-615-0574 for testing:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

