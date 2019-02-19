ST. LOUIS – Two years ago, six cows made a daring escape from a slaughter house in north St. Louis.

After the chase through the streets of St. Louis made local and national news, a non-profit sanctuary called the Gentle Barn Foundation stepped in to save the cows from being slaughtered!

READ: Cattle captured after escaping into north St. Louis

Not only are the cows thriving and living their best life at their forever home, but they have developed a love for playing in the snow!

“We are so honored and grateful to be able to share The Gentle Barn experience with people from all over the world,” said Ellie Laks, founder of the Gentle Barn. “The Gentle Barn has some of the most amazing animals who are willing to share a special bond with children and adults of all ages!”

For anyone who would like to visit the cows, the Gentle Barn is open to the public every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here for more information.