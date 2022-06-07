Coyotes spotted in Manchester, here's how to keep your pets safe

According to the MDC, coyotes are in the middle of pup rearing season, which could lead to increased coyote encounters.

MANCHESTER, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation said residents in Manchester have encountered coyotes in the last week.

The MDC said coyotes are nocturnal, but are also seen in the daylight. Because of that, the MDC said pet owners should take extra care when walking dogs or letting them out in the yard, especially around dusk.

Here are some tips to keep yourself and your pets safe:

Keep an eye on your pets at all times in the yard, and keep them on a leash when walking them.

Do not leave anything in yards that might attract coyotes.

If you spot a coyote around your homes, use scare tactics to discourage it from approaching. According to the Humane Society, these are some ways to scare coyotes away: Yelling and waving your arms while approaching the coyote Noisemakers: Voice, whistles, air horns, bells, “shaker” cans full of marbles or pennies, pots, lids or pie pans banged together Projectiles: sticks, small rocks, cans, tennis balls or rubber balls Other: hoses, water guns with vinegar water, spray bottles with vinegar water, pepper spray or bear repellent



A 2009 study of coyote attacks on humans in the U.S. and Canada uncovered fewer than 150 such occurrences between 1960–2006. Most resulting injuries were minor, with just a single bite to the victim. About one-third of the incidents involved people feeding the coyotes. A minor portion of cases were connected to rabid coyotes, or coyotes that were cornered or protecting their den and pups.

One concern regarding coyotes is pets. Urban coyotes have been shown to prey on common housecats, which may seem more like natural prey, such as rabbits and squirrels. That may sometimes be the case with toy dog breeds like Pekinese, for example.

Coyotes range in length from 39 to 54 inches long, 10 to 16 inches tall and between 18 and 30 pounds. They have light gray or dull yellow fur with outer hairs tipped with black. The backs of the ears are reddish and the muzzle yellowish.

For more information about coyotes, click here.