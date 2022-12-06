1 dead, 1 injured after crane overturns at Wood River Phillips 66 refinery

A company spokeswoman said the refinery emergency response team is "working to stabilize the impacts" of the crane and trying to figure out what caused it to fall.

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A worker was killed and another was injured after a crane overturned and crashed to the ground at an oil refinery in Wood River, Illinois, Tuesday.

Phillips 66 spokeswoman Melissa Erker said the crane overturned at the company's Wood River Refinery at around 10:45 Tuesday morning. She said one contract employee was killed and another was injured.

The injured employee was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The spokeswoman did not say how serious the worker's injuries were.

Erker said the refinery emergency response team is "working to stabilize the impacts" of the crane and trying to figure out what caused it to fall.

She said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also at the refinery investigating.

The company is withholding the names of the employees until their families can be contacted.