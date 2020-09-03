ST. LOUIS — Eastbound Interstate 64 is back open after it was closed before Grand Boulevard early Monday morning due to a crash.
The crash was reported at 3:27 a.m. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw two cars involved in the accident. One of the cars was overturned.
The eastbound lanes were closed for about an hour.
