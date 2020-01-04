ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 70 closed the N. Hanley Road exit Wednesday morning.

MetroLink trains were also not running in the area between Lambert Airport and North Hanley Road.

"Station Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between these stations - delays of up to 60 minutes are possible in this area," Metro Transit said in a rider alert.

A car at the scene appeared to be flipped on its side on top of the MetroLink tracks. There was no word on if anyone was injured.

The Missouri Department of Transportation estimated the crash would be cleared at around 8:30 a.m.

Drivers should plan for an alternate route.

