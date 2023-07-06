1 dead, 6 others injured after crash in St. Francois County Thursday

The crash victim was identified as 26-year-old Wyatt Vangundy from French Village, Missouri.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — One man is dead and six others are injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday in St. Francois County, Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Honda CRV was heading eastbound on Highway Route Y, near Critter Lane Road just after noon, when the driver failed to negotiate a lefthand curve and drove into the westbound lane, striking a Honda Odyssey head-on. The impact caused the Odyssey to drive off the north side of the road and the CRV to drive off the south side of the road.

St. Francois County paramedics took the driver of the CRV to the Parkland Health Center-Bonne Terre, where he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash victim was identified as 26-year-old Wyatt Vangundy from French Village, Missouri.

Six people inside the Odyssey suffered minor to serious injuries. Three victims were children while the others were adults from Barhart, Missouri.

A 7-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

A 13-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

A 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

A 47-year-old man suffered moderate injuries.

A 69-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

A 73-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled as a result of the fatal accident.