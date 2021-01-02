Ambulance carrying patient struck by wrong-way driver on St. Louis interstate Sunday morning

The ambulance driver maneuvered to avoid a head-on collision with the wrong way driver but was struck

ST. LOUIS — Four people were injured after an ambulance carrying a patient was struck by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning on Interstate 64.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at Kingshighway Boulevard. St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said one of the fire department's medic units was transporting a patient when the driver saw a car heading toward them. The ambulance driver maneuvered to avoid a head-on collision but was struck.

The wrong-way driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, and two paramedics were taken to a hospital by another unit and later released. The original patient was also transported by another medic unit, but their condition was not available.

All westbound lanes were closed for around an hour while the scene was cleared.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.