5 injured after crash Thursday night on I-270

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Interstate 270 at the Interstate 170 exit.

A 61-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Equinox lost control and struck the guardrail on I-270. The Equinox then traveled across westbound I-270 and struck a Chevrolet Impala before hitting the concrete median.

The driver of the Equinox and the driver of the Impala suffered serious injuries.

A 2-year-old boy in the Equinox was seriously injured. An 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl who were also in the Equinox were injured in the crash but their conditions were not released.

The drivers and the two girls were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and the 2-year-old was airlifted to a children's hospital for treatment. MSHP did not have an update on his condition as of Wednesday.

Both vehicles were totaled. No one in either of the vehicles was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that the 2-year-old boy died in the crash, which came from a crash report on the Missouri State Highway Patrol's website. A spokesperson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the boy did not die in the crash but was seriously injured.