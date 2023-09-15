3 killed Friday in Madison County head-on crash

A driver was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 4, just north of Old State Route 4, when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound car head-on.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — A head-on crash in Madison County left three people dead early Friday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Friday to a two-car crash on Illinois Route 4 at U.S. Route 40.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a male driver was traveling southbound on Route 4, just north of Old State Route 4, when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound car head-on. Police did not know why the car crossed the center line.

The driver of the southbound car and the driver and passenger of the northbound car all sustained fatal injuries in the crash, according to ISP.

Route 4 was closed in both directions at Route 40 as crews worked the scene Friday morning. The Illinois Department of Transportation expected the closure to last until 9 a.m.

The victims were not identified, and no other information about the crash was available as of Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more details become available.