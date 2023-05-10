x
8-vehicle crash on I-44 near MO-141 leaves 2 injured

Police did not say whether others involved in the crash were injured or to what extent.
Credit: Missouri Department of Transportation
Crash scene

ST. LOUIS — Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department responded to an eight-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near Missouri State Highway 141 Wednesday afternoon. 

According to police, officers from the West County precinct responded in regards to a multi-vehicle crash shortly before 3:30 p.m. on I-44 near MO-141, near Valley Park. 

Police said two victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They did not say whether others involved in the crash were injured or to what extent.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

