ST. LOUIS — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in south St. Louis.

The crash happened at S. Jefferson and Shenandoah in the Fox Park neighborhood.

The view from Sky5 showed the front right side of a black sedan collided with the front left side of the bus. The side of the school bus has "Missouri Central School Bus."

The vehicles crashed in the intersection. A stream of fluids flowed from the crash site.

Police have not released any further details at this time, including whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.