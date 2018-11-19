PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Four men in the same car were killed in a head-on crash near Rolla Sunday morning.

At 9:12 a.m., Alonzo Moore traveled into the path of another car on Highway O, about four miles south of Rolla in Phelps County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Moore and the three other men inside his vehicle were killed.

They’ve been identified as Andrew Theiss, 25 years old from Rolla; Logan Barton, 27 years old from Salem; Zachary Barton, 26 years old from Salem; and Moore, 22 years old from Rolla.

Four people in the other vehicle were injured. A woman was seriously injured, the driver had moderate injuries and two young children had minor injuries.

