3 members of Bethalto family killed in crash involving speeding driver, coroner says

It was a two-car accident that happened outside of Bethalto city limits, near Fosterburg.

BETHALTO, Ill. — A family of three from Bethalto, Illinois, died following a two-car crash Friday.

It happened at McCoy and Bethalto roads near Fosterburg, according to a detective with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

John Cafazza, 55, was trying to make a left turn onto McCoy Road when a pickup truck sped through a stop sign, the Madison County Coroner's Office reported. That's when witnesses said the driver of the truck hit the driver's side of Cafazza's car.

In the car with Cafazza were 52-year-old Melissa Cafazza and 12-year-old Dominic Cafazza. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old man who was driving the pickup truck was taken to a St. Louis area hospital with minimal, non-life-threatening injuries, the coroner's office said.